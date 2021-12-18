Advertise with Us
Tornado victim recalls the tragic night

By Briseida Holguin
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake County, Tenn. (WMC) - As many recover from last weekend’s devastating storms, we’re hearing from those who experienced the tragedy.

According to TEMA, five people in Tennessee have died; there were three fatalities in Lake County; one in Obion County and one in Shelby County.

Action News 5′s Briseida Holguin talked with one man who was staying at the Cypress Point Resort, which was destroyed.

Jonathan Meadows from Moultrie, Georgia says he and three of his friends were in Lake County to duck hunt for the weekend.

He recalls Friday night, moments before the tornado hit.

“It got real clam, almost dead calm. No rain, no wind and then it was like all hell broke loose and the lighting lit up and we could see funnel cloud coming,” Meadows said.

The group was staying at Cypress Point resort, in the direct path of the storm.

“My lodge was in between the two that got hit the hardest‚” Meadows said.

According to WCTV, the three people who died in Lake County are Steve Gunn, his son Grayson and his brother-in-law Jamie Hall.

The three were also on a duck hunting trip with eight family members.

Meadows says he and his friends all used to be volunteer firefighters so the first thing they did was listen for people.

“My buddy’s dad he actually went out there looking for people when we started hearing the gas, it even started smelling. I remember faintly hearing somebody saying help me but then we never heard it again,” Meadows said.

Meadows says knowing people didn’t make it out alive, is difficult.

”It scared me I mean that, that could have been us that was one of the scariest days of my life,” Meadows said.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency created a recovery web page to help storm survivors find resources.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

