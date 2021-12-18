Rain will end this evening, followed by cold temperatures & more sunshine for Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A cold front will continue to move through the Mid-South through this afternoon, keeping rain in the forecast mainly before 6PM. Clouds will then out some but it will be cold tonight with low temperatures in the 30s. A drier pattern will start by Sunday with a slow warm up to as we go through the upcoming week with 60s returning by Thursday.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a North wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy and breezy with northeasterly winds at 10-15 MPH and highs in the mid to upper 40s and

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold with a light breeze and lows in the lower 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs near 50 and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy along with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows near 40. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 and lows near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: Partly Cloudy on Saturday wuth highs in the mid to upper 60s, on Saturday night a stray shower is possible, otherwise partly cloudy with lows in near 50. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible with highs near 70.

