Police on scene of fatal hit-and-run

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are on the scene of a fatal hit-and-run Friday evening.

Police say the incident occurred at Millbranch Road and Old Hickory Road.

No information has been given for the vehicle responsible.

If you have any information on this incident call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

