Police on scene of fatal hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are on the scene of a fatal hit-and-run Friday evening.

Police say the incident occurred at Millbranch Road and Old Hickory Road.

No information has been given for the vehicle responsible.

If you have any information on this incident call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.