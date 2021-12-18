MFD to dedicate brick to fallen comrade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department will hold a “Brick Dedication Service” on Sunday, December 19, at 12 p.m.

The dedication will take play at the Fire Museum of Memphis on Adams Avenue.

MFD will be unveiling the addition of a brick in honor of a fallen lieutenant, Travis Isabel.

