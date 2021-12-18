Advertise with Us
Memphis’ Freedom Prep Academy looking to expand to Alabama

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Freedom Preparatory Academy Charter School is looking to expand into Alabama.

The Memphis-based charter school has submitted applications to establish a charter school in Birmingham and Montgomery.

It’s looking to open in fall 2023 in both cities.

Founded in 2009, Freedom Prep started with 100 students at one middle school and has grown to include grades pre-k through 12th in five Memphis schools.

