JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Terrance Freeman swears that this actually happened.

It was around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the city of Jackson, and he was coming back from a gospel recording.

Freeman is a singer, and regularly performs at funerals in the area - at least one every weekend.

After the gospel recording, Freeman went to Captain D’s and was stopped at a red light around Medgar Evers Boulevard when his vehicle was approached by a man.

He was probably in his 30′s, Freeman said, and “looked like he went by the street rules.” The man yanked on the driver’s side handle of Freeman’s BMW, but stopped once he registered Freeman’s face.

“Bro, I’m sorry,” the man told Freeman. “I was about to rob you, but you sang at my grandma’s funeral.”

Freeman said that judging from the man’s face and reaction, he seemed immediately remorseful for what he was about to do.

So much so that Freeman did not feel it necessary to get the police involved.

After the encounter, Freeman called his mother. Then, later, posted about what had transpired on Facebook.

“While at a red light in Jackson,Ms tonight, a guy tried to snatch my door open!!” Freeman wrote. “When I looked up, he said ‘bra I’m sorry, I was about to rob you but YOU SUNG AT MY GRANDMA FUNERAL.’ Don’t tell me GOD isn’t real and a KEEPER!!”

The three-sentence post has garnered thousands of reactions on Facebook and has been shared more than three-thousand times.

One of the top comments on the post comes from Freeman himself, who states, “So VERY SERIOUS!”

This probably due to the fact that many of the people reacting to Freeman’s post probably, and understandably, assumed he was joking.

“This is definitely NOT MADE UP!” Freeman would reiterate on the same post.

Then there were the commenters who, as one person wrote, didn’t know “whether to laugh or be concerned.”

“I think that most people sharing [the post] are missing the bigger picture,” Freeman said. To him, the situation could have ended much differently and it was all thanks to God that he wasn’t injured.

If Freeman hadn’t sung at that funeral, and had he not been recognized by the man who tugged on the handle of his vehicle, well, who knows.

But what is known is that, looking back, Freeman is very glad he sang at that funeral and understands that it potentially saved him from being robbed. Or worse.

Of the man who tugged on his car door, Freeman says “he probably thought about his grandmother that night.” This before uttering the understatement of the year: “It was pretty crazy.”

