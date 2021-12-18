Heal the Heartland: Mid-South businesses donate to help tornado victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of people in the South and Midwest were hit hard by tornados this past weekend, with families in Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois, and Missouri losing their homes and belongings.

In the midst of the destruction, Action News 5, Gray Television, and the Salvation Army are working to Heal the Heartland with the goal of providing relief to those impacted by the storms.

“While I’m very proud to launch this, I’m very sad to have to do it but we’re affected at every level in our company, our viewers, and so many different markets,” said Gray President and CEO Hilton Howery.

Dustin Smith with Smith’s Plumbing in Memphis decided to donate $2,000 to those affected.

“When I saw what happened, I just couldn’t imagine living through that, seeing your home was destroyed. All your valuables are gone, of course especially those who had children,” Smith said.

But he’s also taking it a step further.

“All of our customers, we’re calling them doing service calls and asking them if they have non-perishables, bottled water, anything they might need, and then our technicians are picking them up, bringing them back to our office and we’re going to take those to a local church,” Smith added.

Kathryn Sneed with Sneed MediSpa is donating $3,000.

“My heart goes out to all of those who were affected by the storm and I hope and pray for a safe and enjoyable holiday season,” Sneed said.

With the help of generous contributions, The Salvation Army can meet immediate needs.

“This is so meaningful and most significantly those who have lost so much, this will mean the world to them,” said Major Mark Harwell with the Salvation Army.

You can donate directly to the Salvation Army’s disaster relief efforts in Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois, and Missouri by texting H-L TORNADO to 51555.

