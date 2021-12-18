Family steps in to help after toys stolen from Memphis children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After Action News 5 shared the story of Christmas toys stolen from Orange Mound children, a family from another county is showing a gesture of kindness.

Alicia Reed and her son drove to Memphis from Tipton County after hearing toys for 100 children were stolen from Touched By an Angel Ministries.

Founder Larry Hunter says he’d been collecting the toys for an entire year.

“Just the story broke my heart,” said Reed. “It’s just been a rough couple of years and just I just felt bad. You know, God led me to donate what I could. I don’t have a lot, but I’m going to do what I can in the Christmas spirit, you know? Give back.”

“When it was happening, I wanted to cry, but now I feel like I’m being touched by an angel,” Hunter said. “I just feel great. I mean, and I also would just thank everyone in the city of Memphis, those getting ready to support what I’m trying to do on Christmas Eve.”

Hunter hopes to give toys to 100 kids at noon Christmas Eve on Airways at Ketchum.

