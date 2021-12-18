CDC issues warning as flu cases rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Flu cases on the rise in the Mid-South and across the country.

Health officials say last year when most people were still working from home and mask mandates were in place, the flu season was practically non-existent.

This year will be different and we’re starting to see signs of it in the Bluff City.

At Christ Community Health clinics across Memphis, there’s a new trend that physicians haven’t seen in a while.

“What we are seeing right now is definitely a resurgence of influenza. Last year, we saw very little influenza. Last year it was all COVID,” said Dr. Ben Andrews with Christ Community Health clinics.

Andrews says he’s seen an uptick in patients with influenza-like symptoms, and it’s not just in these clinics but across the state.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) influenza map, confirmed cases still remain low in a majority of states, but Tennessee and Arkansas are both registering in the moderate range.

Flu cases in the era of COVID pose a new challenge for the medical community.

“For example, today I had someone come into the clinic with influenza-like symptoms. He had headaches for a couple of weeks. He had some runny nose, cough, muscle aches, and so we had to swab him for both COVID and flu just to be sure because we didn’t know which one it might be,” Andrews said.

Last month, the CDC issued an advisory after 90 percent of all flu cases were among young adults aged 5 to 24.

“While kids can get seriously affected by COVID, the majority of kids who get COVID don’t get seriously affected, but flu hits kids pretty hard, so younger kids especially,” Andrews explained.

There is concern that this year’s flu shot may not be effective against the most common strain of influenza currently circulating.

In an outbreak at the University of Michigan last month that affected more than 700 people, more than 26 percent who tested positive had already received flu shots.

Medical professionals say it’s still important to get the flu shot. It should still reduce the risk of hospitalizations and deaths.

Andrews says he can’t stress enough the importance of washing your hands, wearing your mask, and staying home when feeling ill.

