Arlington man indicted for homicide after fentanyl investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Arlington man has been indicted in connection with two deadly fentanyl overdoses.

Hunter Logan, 30, was indicted Thursday on two counts of second-degree homicide.

The indictments stem from an ongoing investigation into the distribution of fentanyl in the Arlington area. The investigation was expanded to include an ongoing effort by the Memphis Police Department’s OCU.

A search of Logan’s residence recovered suspected drugs and a weapon.

Logan was also indicted on additional charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail. No bond has been set.

