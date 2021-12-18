Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Angel Tree program receives overwhelming amount of toy donations

Salvation Army Angel Tree helper
Salvation Army Angel Tree helper(KAIT 8)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Salvation Army closed its annual program Friday with an overwhelming amount of toy donations for the Angel Tree Program.

There will be 196 families and 500 children, who will receive a Christmas they desire.

Salvation Army Commander Captain Teri Smith said it’s a blessing to see the outpouring of love from the community, even after having to pause due to the tornadoes destroying people’s livelihoods.

“We’re trying to be a beacon of light to those who are hopeless,” Captain Smith said.

Captain Smith mentioned the need was already higher this year because of COVID-19, but it increased because of “those who are dealing with tornadoes and having some issues with things not expected with emergency services.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arlington man indicted on for homicide after fentanyl investigation
Arlington man indicted for homicide after fentanyl investigation
Investigation underway after body found in suitcase in Memphis
Investigation underway after body found in suitcase in Memphis
Hall’s family is sending the message to continue praying and hoping for a miracle.
Missing man from hunting trip found dead after Tennessee tornadoes
TBI identifies both suspects killed by officers in car chase
TBI
TBI investigating death of Crockett County deputy

Latest News

Toy giveaways kick off across Memphis
Toy giveaways kick off across Memphis
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
SCHD COVID-19 data 12/18/21
Over 300 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County
FFUN holds toy giveaway on Dec. 18, 2021.
Toy giveaways kick off across Memphis
MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER, 9
UT vs Memphis Men’s Basketball Game Canceled