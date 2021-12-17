Advertise with Us
Woman indicted in husband’s murder after party ends in shooting

(Source: Shelby County)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been indicted in the shooting death of her husband in Memphis.

Evanny Littlejohn, 37, is indicted on a count of first-degree murder.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Kantrell Littlejohn, 41, was killed after a family evening of karaoke and drinking.

The shooting happened September 21, 2021 at a home on Applestone Cove in Whitehaven. The DA’s office says witnesses claim Evanny Littlejohn pulled a pistol and shot her husband when a small-scale party abruptly ended after an argument among family members.

Evanny Littlejohn is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

