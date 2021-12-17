Unseasonably warm with showers to end the week, but cooler temperatures return this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stalled front will keep our rainy pattern in place through Saturday, but then drier and cooler air returns this weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated showers along with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the lower 70s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain developing overnight along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with rain and temperatures in the mid 50s during the morning and falling into the 40s during the afternoon and ending in the low to mid 30s overnight. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs near 50 and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day along with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

NORMAL HIGH: 53

NORMAL LOW: 36

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

