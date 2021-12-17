Advertise with Us
Town of Collierville hires first EMS chief ahead of launching ambulance transport service

Town of Collierville hires first EMS chief ahead of launching ambulance transport service
Town of Collierville hires first EMS chief ahead of launching ambulance transport service(Source: Town of Collierville)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Town of Collierville has hired its first-ever EMS chief.

Mark Carter has been chosen to take on the role when the Collierville Fire Department launches its first ambulance transport service in July 2022.

Carter began his career with Collierville Fire December 6, 2021. He has years of experience with the process of building and managing an ambulance service.

The Memphis native earned his paramedic certification from Shelby State Community College. He’s previously worked as a firefighter/paramedic for the City of Germantown, EMS chief for Germantown Fire for over 20 years, and most recently, an ambulance sales manager for G&W/EVS.

