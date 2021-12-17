Tigers’ Henigan healthy for Hawaii Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This time next week, the Memphis Tigers football team will be putting to bed its preparation for the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl in Honolulu.

That preparation started this week after final exams were completed. Yep, there is still school to worry about before you play.

Also on the agenda, getting healthy enough to play in the Bowl Game. The University of Memphis is getting the good word from freshman sensation quarterback Seth Henigan. He is good to go for the game. Henigan suffered a shoulder injury midway through the season against Navy, missed the next game at UCF, and played the final five games, absorbing the pain and rarely practicing.

He’s one of some 47 Tigers who missed at least one game during the season due to injury. The almost three-week break after the last game definitely beneficial to getting players back on the field.

“I spent a lot of time with the training staff and the athletic trainers just getting my body right,” Henigan said. “Obviously, my hand from the Tulane game, and then my shoulder that’s been lingering, and then a couple of other small bottom half injuries. But the time off has really helped me. I’m pretty much good to go. A hundred percent almost. So, it’s really been beneficial for us to get the time off, so now we’re getting back practicing. So I feel good.”

The Tigers take on the University of Hawaii in Honolulu on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is 7 p.m. Memphis time and Action News 5 will be there to bring you all the coverage from the Pacific Island Paradise.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.