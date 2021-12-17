Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tigers’ Henigan healthy for Hawaii Bowl

Tigers’ Henigan healthy for Hawaii Bowl
Tigers’ Henigan healthy for Hawaii Bowl(Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This time next week, the Memphis Tigers football team will be putting to bed its preparation for the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl in Honolulu.

 That preparation started this week after final exams were completed. Yep, there is still school to worry about before you play.

Also on the agenda, getting healthy enough to play in the Bowl Game. The University of Memphis is getting the good word from freshman sensation quarterback Seth Henigan. He is good to go for the game. Henigan suffered a shoulder injury midway through the season against Navy, missed the next game at UCF, and played the final five games, absorbing the pain and rarely practicing.  

He’s one of some 47 Tigers who missed at least one game during the season due to injury. The almost three-week break after the last game definitely beneficial to getting players back on the field.

“I spent a lot of time with the training staff and the athletic trainers just getting my body right,” Henigan said. “Obviously, my hand from the Tulane game, and then my shoulder that’s been lingering,  and then a couple of other small bottom half injuries. But the time off has really helped me. I’m pretty much good to go. A hundred percent almost. So, it’s really been beneficial for us to get the time off, so now we’re getting back practicing. So I feel good.”

The Tigers take on the University of Hawaii in Honolulu on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is 7 p.m. Memphis time and Action News 5 will be there to bring you all the coverage from the Pacific Island Paradise.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Kayla Lucas, 25, was shot and killed by a Memphis police officer Dec. 15, 2021. TBI is...
TBI identifies driver of stolen vehicle fatally shot by Memphis police; investigation ongoing
TBI agents investigate shooting involving Memphis Police
Woman dead after shot by Memphis police during attempted traffic stop of stolen car
Trial begins for mother charged with murdering her four children in Memphis
Trial begins for Memphis mother charged with murdering her four children
Customer robbed at gunpoint leaving Memphis gas station
Customer robbed at gunpoint leaving Memphis gas station
Arkansas state trooper injured in shooting; portion of I-55 eastbound in Memphis closed
2 suspects dead, Arkansas state trooper shot after vehicle chase ends in Memphis

Latest News

Bulldogs prepare for trip to AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Bulldogs prepare for trip to AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Tiger football lands 14 on early signing day
Basketball
Grizzlies come back for fourth straight win at Portland
Calvin Austin opts out of bowl game for Tigers