TBI investigating death of Crockett County deputy

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A Crockett County deputy died Thursday and now the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the cause of his death.

Crockett County Sheriff’s Department says Deputy Matthew Butler started working with the department after he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Armed Forces. He was 31 years old.

The department shared this statement in part via Facebook:

“We are all devastated by this great loss and recognize the incredible stress that comes from serving as a law enforcement officer -- the likes of which we have never seen before in our lifetimes. Thank you for giving us time to process the news and allowing us to make proper notification of the next of kin.”

The TBI has not released any details from their investigation at this time.

