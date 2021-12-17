Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

State funding helps new teachers pay off college loan debt

State funding helps new teachers pay off college loan debt
State funding helps new teachers pay off college loan debt(WLBT)
By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - College students in education may not have to worry so much about that student loan bill if they are majoring in education.

The State Legislature is making sure new and first year teachers find their way into the classroom and out of debt.

“We’ve got to attract good, smart, young, energetic, committed young people into the teaching profession,” said State Senator David Blount.

The Mississippi lawmaker said the Winter Reed Loan Repayment Program is the way to do that and address the critical teacher shortage. House Bill 1179 passed this year giving new teachers funds to repay their student loan debt.

Up to 150 will receive the funding.

“They’re in college trying to make a decision about what they want to do for a career and many of them are thinking about the debt that they’re gonna have when they graduate college because college costs too much, and this is a way to address that debt and address that concern,” said Blount.

In critical teacher shortage areas, new educators could earn a maximum of $16,000 after three years. In other districts, the total is $7,500 in loan repayments after three years.

The funds are distributed through the Mississippi Office of State Financial Aid on a first come, first served basis.

“The Biden Administration just announced this week they will not continue the pause in repaying federal student loans,” said Policy and Planning Assistant Director Apryll Washington. “So come February, those loans will go back into repayment status. So for first year teachers we hope that this program offers them some financial relief.”

According to financial aid officials, Mississippi students graduate with an average of $30,000 in loan debt. There were 359 online applications for this first round.

The process opens each October first.

Payments will be paid to the educators loan provider. Teachers must provide a copy of their Mississippi Educators License and a copy of their employment contract.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Lucas, 25, was shot and killed by a Memphis police officer Dec. 15, 2021. TBI is...
TBI identifies driver of stolen vehicle fatally shot by Memphis police
TBI agents investigate shooting involving Memphis Police
Woman dead after shot by Memphis police during attempted traffic stop of stolen car
Trial begins for mother charged with murdering her four children in Memphis
Trial begins for Memphis mother charged with murdering her four children
Customer robbed at gunpoint leaving Memphis gas station
Customer robbed at gunpoint leaving Memphis gas station
The three year project of building a new concourse is nearly complete at MEM. The airport gives...
A look into the new concourse at Memphis International Airport

Latest News

2 suspects dead, Arkansas state trooper shot after vehicle chase ends in Memphis
2 suspects dead, Arkansas state trooper shot after vehicle chase ends in Memphis
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Memphis rapper Young Dolph honored during public memorial
Memphis rapper Young Dolph honored during public memorial
2 suspects dead, Arkansas state trooper shot after vehicle chase ends in Memphis
LIVE: TBI holds media briefing after Arkansas state trooper shot in Memphis
Passenger of stolen car identified after deadly Memphis police shooting
Passenger of stolen car identified after deadly Memphis police shooting