Shelby County Health Dept. location closed due to outage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County Health Department location is closed due to a power outage.

The health department says the site at 1826 Sycamore View Road is closed for the remainder of Friday.

All appointments scheduled for Family Planning and other clinic services will be rescheduled at one of the health department’s other public health clinics. All Vital Records services are available at the health department location on Jefferson Avenue.

The Sycamore View location is expected to reopen Monday at 8 a.m.

