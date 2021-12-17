Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Security guard indicted in deadly Kroger gas station shooting in Memphis

(WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of murdering a man at a Kroger gas station earlier this year has been indicted by a grand jury.

Gregory Livingston is facing first-degree murder charges in the August shooting of Alvin Motley, Jr. while he was working as an unlicensed security guard.

Investigators say an argument over loud music led to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

TBI agents investigate shooting involving Memphis Police
Woman dead after shot by Memphis police during attempted traffic stop of stolen car
Kayla Lucas, 25, was shot and killed by a Memphis police officer Dec. 15, 2021. TBI is...
TBI identifies driver of stolen vehicle fatally shot by Memphis police
Trial begins for mother charged with murdering her four children in Memphis
Trial begins for Memphis mother charged with murdering her four children
Customer robbed at gunpoint leaving Memphis gas station
Customer robbed at gunpoint leaving Memphis gas station
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’

Latest News

Robert Phillips mugshot
Man arrested in gang-related shooting
Woman charged in shooting at Main Event Memphis
Woman charged in shooting at Main Event Memphis
NWS classifies Craighead, Obion Co. tornado as EF-4
MPD: Victim shoots stabbing suspect following car crash
MPD: Victim shoots stabbing suspect following car crash