Security guard indicted in deadly Kroger gas station shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of murdering a man at a Kroger gas station earlier this year has been indicted by a grand jury.

Gregory Livingston is facing first-degree murder charges in the August shooting of Alvin Motley, Jr. while he was working as an unlicensed security guard.

Investigators say an argument over loud music led to the shooting.

