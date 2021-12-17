Advertise with Us
SCSO to deliver food baskets and heaters to seniors

Shelby Co Sheriff's Office
Shelby Co Sheriff's Office(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will be making special deliveries on Saturday, December 18.

They will be joined by law enforcement deputies and civilian personnel to distribute 100 food baskets to sentiors in Shelby County at the Volunteer Service Bureau at 989 Dovecrest Road in Memphis starting at 8 a.m.

Lowes has also donated more than 100 space heaters that will be distributed to help seniors throughout the winter months.

