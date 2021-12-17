A rainy pattern in place to end the week and start the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stalled front will linger across the Mid-South tonight and tomorrow keeping clouds and showers in place. The front will move east late Saturday allowing dry and much cooler air to move in for the end of the weekend and start to next week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with periods of rain, a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated showers along with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain developing overnight along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with rain and temperatures in the mid 50s during the morning and falling into the 40s during the afternoon and ending in the low to mid 30s overnight. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs near 50 and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day along with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

