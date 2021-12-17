Advertise with Us
Passenger of stolen car identified after deadly Memphis police shooting(Source: Shelby County)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The passenger of a stolen vehicle during a deadly shooting involving Memphis police has been identified.

The shooting happened Wednesday on South Third.

Timothy Morgan was arrested and charged with theft of property $2,500 to $10,000.

Morgan was the passenger of a stolen car driven by 25-year-old Kayla Lucas. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the shooting stemmed from the search of the car, which was stolen out of Olive Branch.

Lucas was shot when police say she refused to stop the car and hit a police vehicle. Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

