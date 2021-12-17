Advertise with Us
One more round of rain on the way to start the weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fog will slowly dissipate with a mostly cloudy afternoon. A stray shower is possible along and north of I-40. Highs will be in the mid 60s north of Memphis and low to mid 70s south of Memphis. Winds will become south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain by morning and lows in the 60s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph. 

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with rain slowly tapering off by late afternoon. Temperatures will start off in the mid 60s at sunrise Saturday morning and then drop to the 40s by afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s Sunday with some early clouds, then sunshine by afternoon. 

CHRISTMAS WEEK: It will be partly cloudy and dry at the start of next week with highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the 30s. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are looking dry at this time.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

