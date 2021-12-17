Advertise with Us
Multiple suspects detained after stolen vehicles located in FedExForum parking garage

Left: Antwon Flynn Right: Guyland Key
Left: Antwon Flynn Right: Guyland Key(Source: Shelby County)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple suspects were arrested Thursday after stolen cars were located in the FedExForum parking garage.

Memphis police say officers working a detail in the downtown area saw a stolen Infiniti Q40 in the parking garage.

The three suspects in the car were detained and a gun was recovered from the car. Charges are pending.

Police say as officers were detaining those suspects, a black Mercedes attempted to flee the parking lot at a high rate of speed. The Mercedes wrecked inside the garage, hitting a pole. The driver tried to flee, but was detained along with a passenger. Memphis police say driver Guyland Key had nine outstanding warrants and passenger Antwon Flynn had a warrant for theft of property $1,000 or less. A firearm and marijuana were recovered.

Officers also observed another stolen Infiniti Q40. These suspects fled the area and crashed the car in the 1000 block of Kyle. The two male suspects were able to elude officers on foot. One suspect was wearing a red hoodie and the second suspect wore a black hoodie.

