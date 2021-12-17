MLGW outage map shows 2,700 customers without power, repairs underway
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water is reporting thousands of outages in the Bluff City.
As of 9:30 Friday morning, the utility says there are over 2,700 customers without power.
The estimated repair time to get power up and running again is around 12:30 p.m., according to MLGW.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.