Mid-South church hosting free gas giveaway

(Live 5/File)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South church is giving away free gas this weekend.

Brown Missionary Baptist Church will host the “Gas Up for Blessings” event on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The church will fill up to 400 tanks at the Shell gas station on Range Line Road during the three-hour event. Pastor Bartholomew Orr said, “It’s important to do more than tell people about the love of Christ. We must show them by giving.”

