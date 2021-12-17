Mid-South church hosting free gas giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South church is giving away free gas this weekend.

Brown Missionary Baptist Church will host the “Gas Up for Blessings” event on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The church will fill up to 400 tanks at the Shell gas station on Range Line Road during the three-hour event. Pastor Bartholomew Orr said, “It’s important to do more than tell people about the love of Christ. We must show them by giving.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.