Memphis rapper Young Dolph honored during public memorial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family, friends and fans gathered at FedExForum Thursday for a celebration of life honoring beloved Memphis rapper, Young Dolph.

“We were so honored and blessed that my family and I were just able to witness greatness. To see somebody in our family go for what they know, do what they love and build it from the ground up,” said Young Dolph’s Sister, Carlisa.

Family members spoke about the magnitude of the loss, not only within his community but the entire city of Memphis.

His life partner Mia Jerdine, shared what he meant to her and their children.

“He had a heart of David. One after God’s own heart and I’ll say that til’ the day I die because I mean that from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

One local pastor said Young Dolph is someone Memphis should be proud to honor.

“If we can honor Elvis Presley, I’ll be damned if we can’t honor Young Dolph,” Dr. Earl Fisher said.

Condolences poured in via video message from celebrities including Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, T.I., and 8Ball and MJG as fans sang along anytime Dolph’s music played throughout the Forum.

While loved ones say Young Dolph loved what he did, hey made it clear his children were his priority.

“Your children meant so much to their father, that there was never a conversation that at least something they said or did that did not come up,” said recording artist, Monica.

Toward the end of the celebration, Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson presented Young Dolph’s family with a proclamation from the state of Tennessee.

“We express our sympathy and offer our condolences to the family proclaimed in Nashville on this 18th day on November 2021,” Robinson said.

Robinson also said moving forward, November 17 -- the day Young Dolph was killed -- will be celebrated as a day of service in the state of Tennessee.

All this is being done in an effort to keep his legacy alive for generations to come.

“I’ll keep thinking of him forever and ever and ever,” Young Dolph’s Daughter Aria Thornton said.

