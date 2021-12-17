Advertise with Us
Memphis NAACP town hall meeting focuses on finding ways to fight crime

Memphis NAACP town hall meeting focuses on finding ways to fight crime
Memphis NAACP town hall meeting focuses on finding ways to fight crime(Source: WMC)
By Joyce Peterson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis branch of the NAACP held the second of three meetings designed to tackle violent crime in the Bluff City, and much of the discussion centered around young people.

No one knows the mind of Memphis kids better than Dr. Vincent Hunter, the longtime principal of Whitehaven High School. He was a guest speaker during the NAACP Crime and Safety Town Hall Thursday night.

“Many of our youth have lost hope,” he said. “They’ve lost hope. Many of our youth do not have mentors in their lives to help them make decisions in real-time. And as a result, they’re making poor decisions and causing a lot of heartache throughout the city of Memphis, across the state, and across this country.”

Hunter says young people need second-chance programs, especially the ones who’ve dropped out of school.

“We need opportunities for our children to return to school and earn a regular high school diploma, not a GED, but a high school diploma,” he said. “Because many of our children are losing opportunities, especially with our U.S. Armed Forces because they do not accept a GED anymore.”

Participants also talked about how the call of the gangster lifestyle is a strong one for kids who lack direction, focus, and encouragement.

“You see the flash and the glorification of that lifestyle and it’s appealing and it’s sexy,” said NAACP-Memphis President Van Turner. “Whereas you see me in a suit stuffy and stiff. You don’t want to be like me. You’d rather be like the guy who’s looking good and fly.”

Turner, an attorney by trade, is also a Shelby County commissioner.  He is one of the legal minds who crafted a winning strategy to remove Memphis’ confederate statues.

Student representative Masonn Walters told the panel he’d like to see an internship program restarted in his school.

“I go to a school now that used to be a Catholic school and they had this program called ‘Education That Works.’ We got the chance to have internships with partner businesses, like Baptist and FedEx. So, I feel like if they could bring that back, it would somehow get the students into knowing that there’s other ways to make money.”

Hunter said young people live in the here and now and desire instant gratification. He said it’s imperative to provide them with meaningful employment immediately.

“Our children need as much hope as possible now, because if we don’t give them hope, give them second-chance opportunities, we will continue to battle this violence in our communities,” Hunter said.

The NAACP Memphis branch will hold part three of its crime town hall next month.

