Memphis International Airport expecting thousands for holiday travel

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a busy day for travel at the Memphis International Airport. Thousands are preparing to catch a flight to a holiday destination.

Friday kicks off the airport’s busiest travel period. Over 100,000 people are expected to make their way through the airport’s checkpoints between now and Jan. 3.

Memphis International predicts it’s actually next Thursday, December 23 when they’ll see travel peak.

Overall they expect a 68% increase compared to this time last year.

If you’re one of the thousands that will be making your way through, you’re encouraged to arrive two hours before your flight. And for the last few weeks, the airport has had on-site COVID-19 testing.

Travel Health Services is offering rapid tests between 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The clinic is located at the B ticketing lobby across from the Southwest and American Airlines counters.

The skies aren’t the only place expected to be crowded.

A lot of folks will be hitting the road too.

AAA expects More than 109 million people will travel 50 miles or more this holiday.

That’s a 34% increase from last holiday.

The CDC still recommends people wear masks in public places, and masks are still required in airports.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

