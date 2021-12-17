Man injured in Memphis interstate shooting; police investigating
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating after a man was injured on a Memphis interstate.
The shooting happened Thursday on I-40 eastbound at I-240.
The male shooting victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. Police say the suspect was in a white jeep.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
