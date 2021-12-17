Advertise with Us
Man convicted in home-invasion murder

Thaddeus Money mugshot
Thaddeus Money mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - 35-year-old Thaddeus Money has been convicted in a home-invasion the left one dead and another injured.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney General, the incident occurred in November of 2014 on N. Walnut Bend Road in Cordova.

Jarmelle Jones and his girlfriend had just gotten home when two masked gunmen forced their way into the couple’s home. Jones tried to disarm one of the men, but was shot in the chest. His girlfriend was shot in the leg while she was praying out loud.

The gunmen took money, a cellphone and hte woman’s keys before driving away in Jones’s black Dodge Charger. The car was found burning hte next morning in Raleigh.

Money was identified as a suspect in 2016 and was taken into custody. Two others have been charged in this case and are awaiting trial.

Money is charged with first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and the employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Customer robbed at gunpoint leaving Memphis gas station
