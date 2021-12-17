Man charged in multiple burglaries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say 51-year old Ivory Smith has been charged with six counts of aggravated burglary.

MPD says Smith is responsible for burglarizing Ida B. Wells Academy, Larose Elementary and multiple private residences in the area.

Smith is also reportedly responsible for a hit-and-run car crash.

Ivory Smith 51, has been charged with six counts of Aggravated Burglary. Smith is responsible for burglarizing Ida B. Wells Academy, Larose Elementary, and multiple private residences in the area. He is also responsible for a hit-and-run crash. pic.twitter.com/9kRTtO0l2r — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 17, 2021

