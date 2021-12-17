Advertise with Us
Man charged in multiple burglaries

Ivory Smith mugshot
Ivory Smith mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say 51-year old Ivory Smith has been charged with six counts of aggravated burglary.

MPD says Smith is responsible for burglarizing Ida B. Wells Academy, Larose Elementary and multiple private residences in the area.

Smith is also reportedly responsible for a hit-and-run car crash.

