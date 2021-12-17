Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man arrested on outstanding warrants after seen posing with Santa at the mall

The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located on Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge.(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man who appeared to be holding a gun while posing with Santa at the Mall of Louisiana.

According to WAFB, he was wanted on an outstanding warrant from the state of Texas for aggravated assault and a parole violation.

The photo with Santa shows two men holding large amounts of cash.

It circulated on social media, with some questioning mall management about their security measures.

“How in the world would you allow something like this to even take place in the middle of your mall?” one person who posted the photo to the mall’s Facebook page asked.

Gene Satern, the senior general manager of the Mall of Louisiana, said mall management is aware of the photograph.

“The incident is currently under investigation with BRPD and I’m not allowed to release any information while under an active investigation,” Satern responded.

The mall has had stickers on the doors of their entrances for many years indicating that guns are not allowed inside.

Copyright 2021 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Lucas, 25, was shot and killed by a Memphis police officer Dec. 15, 2021. TBI is...
TBI identifies driver of stolen vehicle fatally shot by Memphis police; investigation ongoing
Arkansas state trooper injured in shooting; portion of I-55 eastbound in Memphis closed
2 suspects dead, Arkansas state trooper shot after vehicle chase ends in Memphis
Customer robbed at gunpoint leaving Memphis gas station
Customer robbed at gunpoint leaving Memphis gas station
Young Dolph
Fans expected to flood FedExForum for memorial honoring Young Dolph
School mass violence threats circulating national social media
School mass violence threats circulating national social media

Latest News

President Joe Biden addresses graduates of South Carolina State University on Friday.
In South Carolina, Biden pledges fight for voting rights, police reform
One suspect identified after killed by officers in car chase
U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Sean Everette
World War II soldier for New York to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery
U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Sean Everette
World War II soldier for New York to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery
Woman indicted in husband’s murder after party ends in shooting
Woman indicted in husband’s murder after party ends in shooting