Man arrested in gang-related shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a suspicious vehicle call on Monday.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man inside the vehicle with visible injuries and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim was identified as Labron Woods Jr. and had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to an affidavit, on Wednesday Robert Phillips was developed as a person of interest and he agreed to meet with investigators. Phillips told them that he was involved in the planning and killing of Labron Woods.

He admitted to being there when Woods was shot, taking money and a gun and helping relocate the body.

Phillips said he was a member of a gang and this was a gang related killing.

Phillips is charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

