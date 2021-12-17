Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man arrested in gang-related shooting

Robert Phillips mugshot
Robert Phillips mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a suspicious vehicle call on Monday.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man inside the vehicle with visible injuries and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim was identified as Labron Woods Jr. and had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to an affidavit, on Wednesday Robert Phillips was developed as a person of interest and he agreed to meet with investigators. Phillips told them that he was involved in the planning and killing of Labron Woods.

He admitted to being there when Woods was shot, taking money and a gun and helping relocate the body.

Phillips said he was a member of a gang and this was a gang related killing.

Phillips is charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

TBI agents investigate shooting involving Memphis Police
Woman dead after shot by Memphis police during attempted traffic stop of stolen car
Kayla Lucas, 25, was shot and killed by a Memphis police officer Dec. 15, 2021. TBI is...
TBI identifies driver of stolen vehicle fatally shot by Memphis police
Trial begins for mother charged with murdering her four children in Memphis
Trial begins for Memphis mother charged with murdering her four children
Customer robbed at gunpoint leaving Memphis gas station
Customer robbed at gunpoint leaving Memphis gas station
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’

Latest News

Security guard indicted in deadly Kroger gas station shooting in Memphis
Woman charged in shooting at Main Event Memphis
Woman charged in shooting at Main Event Memphis
NWS classifies Craighead, Obion Co. tornado as EF-4
MPD: Victim shoots stabbing suspect following car crash
MPD: Victim shoots stabbing suspect following car crash