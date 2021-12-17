Advertise with Us
Kellogg's reaches another tentative deal as nationwide strike continues

Strike continues after picketers reject sixth offer from Kellogg’s
Strike continues after picketers reject sixth offer from Kellogg's
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new contract between Kellogg’s and its striking employees could put workers back in plants soon.

According to C-NBC, there’s been progress on the strikers’ sticking points, like cost of living wage adjustments.

Last week, the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union overwhelmingly rejected a previous offer, AP reports.

A vote on the new contract is expected Sunday.

If ratified, it could put folks back to work by Dec. 27.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

