Investigation underway after body found in suitcase in Memphis

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in a suitcase in Memphis Sunday night.

Police responded to a “suspicious” call at Pine and Eastmoreland in midtown shortly before 10 p.m. where officers located the suitcase with the body inside.

Memphis police say preliminary information indicates the deceased was hit with an object by a known suspect. The victim’s identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

