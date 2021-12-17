Advertise with Us
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor-Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina cover story features Christmas in Latin America.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Amanda Hanson at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about how Latinos mix their Christmas customs with the American culture.

Another feature highlights the Miss Quinceañera contest taking place Sunday December 19 at the Blue Moon Event Center.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

