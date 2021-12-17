Dyersburg nurse practitioner accused of unlawfully distributing prescription drugs and health care fraud

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A Dyersburg nurse practitioner is facing charges for allegedly unlawfully distributing prescription drugs from her medical clinic.

Kelly McCallum is charged with maintaining drug-involved premises, unlawful distribution of controlled substances, and health care fraud.

The U.S. Department of Justice claims McCallum unlawfully prescribed controlled substances, including oxycodone and hydrocodone at the Convenient Care Clinic, which she owned and operated.

For approximately four years, McCallum prescribed more than two million opioid pills and more than 900,000 pills containing benzodiazepines. She is suspected to have provided prescriptions to individuals with whom she had personal and sexual relationships with. McCallum is also alleged to have prescribed dangerous combinations of controlled substances to her patients.

Additionally, she faces health care fraud charges. McCallum allegedly billed TennCare and Medicare for fraudulent office visits on days that she was away from the clinic.

McCallum faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for the drug charges and a maximum of 10 years in prison for health care fraud.

