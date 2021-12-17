Advertise with Us
COVID causes Jackson school to go virtual for the rest of the year

JPS teacher at Henley Young Youth Court School is under investigation
(JPS)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson school is going virtual until the end of the year due to the coronavirus.

Sherwin Johnson with Jackson Public Schools says Jim Hill High School’s classes have shifted to virtual instruction for the remainder of the semester.

The semester is to end December 21.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 911 new cases of coronavirus and three new deaths on Friday.

