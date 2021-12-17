COVID-19 test positivity rate goes up with holidays on the horizon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christmas is just around the corner, and the Shelby County Health Department has reported an increase in the COVID-19 test positivity rate.

The positivity rate for the week ending in December 11 is 5%, just a slight increase from the prior week’s 4.6%. SCHD Health Director Dr. Michell Taylor says changes in the positivity rate data are key factors in predicting how the virus will affect the community in upcoming weeks.

Dr. Taylor also said during the Memphis-Shelby County COVID Task Force briefing Thursday that knowing your status, both vaccination and COVID-19 test, is the most important thing heading into any gatherings this holiday season.

SCHD COVID-19 data 12/17/21 (Shelby County Health Department)

The health department reports 271 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and four deaths over the last 24 hours.

The current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases is continuing to rise. SCHD reports 180 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 1,997 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 516 of them are pediatric cases.

Shelby County is averaging 2,250 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 76.1% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

532,507 total people vaccinated

1,096,711 total vaccinations administered

15,751 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

