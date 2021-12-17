COVID-19 cases on the rise in Shelby County as mass vaccination sites close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases just as the mass vaccination sites are closing across the county.

The Shelby County Health Department reported another 265 cases across the county Thursday with seven more people who died because of the virus.

The health department is moving forward with plans to close two mass vaccine sites this week.

The Pipkin building vaccine site closed Wednesday and Friday, the site at Germantown Baptist Church will close.

Shelby County is doing away with the mass vaccination site model as more vaccine providers come online.

For example, folks can get vaccinated at their doctor’s office or at most pharmacies.

But the fight against COVID-19 isn’t over, especially among children.

The Shelby County Health Department reported 60 new pediatric cases Thursday.

When you break down the active cases: There are 1,917 total cases, and 472 among children, which means school-aged children account for 25% of all of the county’s COVID-19 cases.

Right now, folks can still get vaccinated at the Shelby County Health Department’s location on Jefferson Avenue. The health department also recommends checking the national vaccine website for a list of locations.

The health department also plans to continue hosting vaccine pop-up events across the country.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.