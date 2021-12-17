Advertise with Us
COVID-19 booster shots available for 16 and 17-year-olds in Shelby County

(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 booster shots are available for 16 and 17-year-olds in Shelby County.

Anyone 16 years old and older who have received their second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at least six months ago is eligible for the booster shot.

Pfizer-BioNTech boosters are available.

A CDC vaccination card or vaccination record must be presented at the vaccination site. All children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and must have proof of age. Birth certificates and vaccination records can be used to show proof of age.

Vaccinations are available at the public vaccination sites below.

Germantown Baptist Church, 9450 Poplar Ave.

Date: Friday, December 17, 2021

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Ages 12 and older

Shelby County Health Department Immunization Clinic, 814 Jefferson Ave.

Dates: Monday – Friday each week. Closed on Shelby County Government holidays

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ages 5 and over

Community Popup Event on Saturday, December 18, 2021

Vaccination Event at Collage Dance Collective

Date: Saturday, December 18

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Open to the public.

Ages 5 and over. First, second and third doses Pfizer only

