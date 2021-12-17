Bulldogs prepare for trip to AutoZone Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs are heavy into their preparation for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis.

The Dogs are out to erase the sour taste of that Egg Bowl loss to Rival Ole Miss, but there was a lot to like from state’s season.

Head Coach Mike Leach had been hammering the point all year long. There would be growing pains with a squad of young pups, something we all saw throughout the season. But there were noticeable signs of growth as they reeled off three straight wins against teams that finished in the Top 25 of the College Football Playoff Poll.

Leach is hoping that growth continues to show in Memphis where a win over Texas Tech would be the ideal exclamation point to the Bulldogs’ first eight-win season since 2018.

Kickoff for the 63rd annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl between Mississippi State and Texas Tech is 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28.

