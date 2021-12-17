Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 24 Nov

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Gram’s Bread Bites

Dannie De Novo | Author, “It’s All Gravy, Recipes for Happiness” | danniedenovo.com

Nintendo’s Gift Guide

David Young | Assistant Manager, PR of Nintendo America | nintendo.com

“A Great Miracle Happened There”

Lauren Taube | Director for the Center of Jewish Living & Learning for Memphis Jewish Community Center | jccmemphis.org

Period Poverty in Tennessee

Dr. David Cohen | Interventional Radiologist | The Fibroid Team, VIP Physicians Memphis | vipphysiciansmemphis.com

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Kayla Lucas, 25, was shot and killed by a Memphis police officer Dec. 15, 2021. TBI is...
TBI identifies driver of stolen vehicle fatally shot by Memphis police; investigation ongoing
Arkansas state trooper injured in shooting; portion of I-55 eastbound in Memphis closed
2 suspects dead, Arkansas state trooper shot after vehicle chase ends in Memphis
Customer robbed at gunpoint leaving Memphis gas station
Customer robbed at gunpoint leaving Memphis gas station
Young Dolph
Fans expected to flood FedExForum for memorial honoring Young Dolph
School mass violence threats circulating national social media
School mass violence threats circulating national social media

Latest News

Black Friday Travel Deals
Bluff City Life: Monday, 22 Nov pt. 3 of 4
A Country Christmas
Bluff City Life: Friday, 26 Nov
NatGeo’s Iconic Photos from the 21st Century
Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 23 Nov
Black Friday Travel Deals
Bluff City Life: Monday, 22 Nov