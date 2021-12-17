Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 23 Nov
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Acoustic Concert to Protect Our Aquifer
Bruce Newman | Concert Creator, Acoustic Sunday Live | protectouraquifer.org | facebook.com/acousticsundaylivememphis
NatGeo’s Iconic Photos from the 21st Century
Susan Goldberg | Editor-In-Chief for National Geographic |nationalgeographic.com
Italian for Thanksgiving
John Carrico | Managing Partner of Carrabba’s Italian Grill | carrabbas.com
Pre-Holiday Shopping List
Evette Rios | Celebrity Lifestyle Expert | inthenews.tv
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.