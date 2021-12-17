Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 23 Nov

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Acoustic Concert to Protect Our Aquifer

Bruce Newman | Concert Creator, Acoustic Sunday Live | protectouraquifer.org | facebook.com/acousticsundaylivememphis

NatGeo’s Iconic Photos from the 21st Century

Susan Goldberg | Editor-In-Chief for National Geographic |nationalgeographic.com

Italian for Thanksgiving

John Carrico | Managing Partner of Carrabba’s Italian Grill | carrabbas.com

Pre-Holiday Shopping List

Evette Rios | Celebrity Lifestyle Expert | inthenews.tv

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.