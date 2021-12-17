Bluff City Life: Friday, 26 Nov

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

How Santa Prepares for the Holidays

Santa Claus | Director of Operations | Candy Cane Workshop

Behind-the-Scenes of a Holiday Lights Display

Hot Holiday Toys

Chris Byrne | The Toy Guy | thetoyguy.com

A Country Christmas

Stefanie Ball | Public Relations Manager at Gaylord Opryland Resort | christmasatgaylordopryland.com

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.