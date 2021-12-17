3 more suspects arrested after stolen vehicles identified in FedExForum parking garage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have three more suspects in custody after finding stolen vehicles in FedExForum parking garage Thursday afternoon.

Tonnie Smith, Daniel Banks and an unnamed 15-year-old boy are all charged with theft of property, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell/distribute.

On Thursday, police say driver Guyland Key was arrested after attempting to elude police in a black Mercedes. He crashed into a pole inside the garage where police took him into custody.

Key had nine outstanding warrants and passenger Antwon Flynn had a warrant for theft of property $1,000 or less, according to investigators. Two handguns and marijuana were also recovered.

Guyland Key and Antwon Flynn (Action News 5/SCSO)

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.