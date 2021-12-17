3 more suspects arrested after stolen vehicles identified in FedExForum parking garage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have three more suspects in custody after finding stolen vehicles in FedExForum parking garage Thursday afternoon.
Tonnie Smith, Daniel Banks and an unnamed 15-year-old boy are all charged with theft of property, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell/distribute.
On Thursday, police say driver Guyland Key was arrested after attempting to elude police in a black Mercedes. He crashed into a pole inside the garage where police took him into custody.
Key had nine outstanding warrants and passenger Antwon Flynn had a warrant for theft of property $1,000 or less, according to investigators. Two handguns and marijuana were also recovered.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.