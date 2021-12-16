Youtuber accused of trespassing speaks amid search for Summer Wells

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After six months of searching for Summer Wells, there have been over 1,500 tips given to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation without any notable traction in the case. Throughout the investigation, Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said he doesn’t find social media speculation helpful unless it’s coordinated and turned in to the authorities.

Marissa Zdazinsky feels her efforts as a Youtuber have been helpful so far, and hopes to get results. As the founding member of Heels on the Ground, Zdazinsky and her friends travel across the country helping look for missing people while applying pressure to get people to talk.

This took form as the search for Brian Laundrie was underway, when Zdazinsky showed up to the Laundrie’s front door. Placing a dirty laundry basket with a note attached to it at the front door.

“I laid it out for them. I said your life will never be the same again if you don’t start talking and the next day she came out and spoke to our friends,” said Zdazinsky.

Since then, efforts have turned to finding Summer Wells. Just last week, Heels on the Ground began documenting their trip to Hawkins Co. in hopes of getting answers.

Seen in videos, walking alongside the Well’s property, Zdazinsky admittedly walked into a shed alongside the road that she believed belonged to Don Wells. Candus Wells would later file a trespassing complaint with the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office, but no charges have been filed.

“I don’t believe that Candus Bly has the nerve to walk into Hawkins County Police and press charges on me. What’s it going to be, a fine? I would love to see this woman face to face,” said Zdazinsky.

For Zdazinsky, she considers this a full time job and garners funds for these trips through Youtube money, memberships on Patreon, and other donations. She hopes that being around the area will help get people to talk. In January, her group is planned to go to TBI headquarters and protest outside in hopes of action taking place.

As far as the lengths she’s willing to go, she said “I’m willing to take an arrest charge. I’m not a criminal but I’m willing to take an arrest charge to find Summer Wells.”

WVLT News has reached out to the TBI and Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office to ask if they feel this group is helpful or a hindrance. They have not responded yet.

