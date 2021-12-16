Your First Alert to a cold front bringing rain and thunderstorms to the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will enter the Mid-South tomorrow and then stall over the area keeping clouds, rain, and a few thunderstorms for the end of the week and start to the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH, and overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, afternoon highs near 70, and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with rain and temperatures falling into the 40s by the afternoon and end in the mid 30s overnight. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs near 50 and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.