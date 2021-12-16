Woman charged in shooting at Main Event Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been charged in connection with a shooting at a Memphis entertainment center.

Tanisha Smith, 21, is charged with 16 counts of aggravated assault.

The charge stems from a fight at Main Event Memphis that led to shots being fired at the venue.

According to the affidavit, the incident happened May 6. Two men and two men were involved in the fight that escalated into shots fired inside the business. Smith was identified as one of the suspects.

The affidavit says a physical altercation began between one of the suspects and a Main Event manager after the manager began to escort the suspect from the building when he became irate at the bar after being refused a drink.

The affidavit says Smith and the second male suspect went to the parking lot and returned to the front door of the business with guns. One shot went through the front glass of the business.

There were 16 documented customers inside the business during the incident.

